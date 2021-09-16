Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $323.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.35 and a 1-year high of $324.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $210.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

