Vision Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 72,822 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,000. Camden Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vision Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,215. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.49. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

