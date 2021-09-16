Vision Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vision Capital Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 3.9% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned 0.20% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $24,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after acquiring an additional 407,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 183,882 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 173,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 151,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,142. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

