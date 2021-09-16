Vitae (VITAE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,417.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Vitae has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vitae has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,695.78 or 0.99642857 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

