Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s current price.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price objective on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €33.99 ($39.99).

EPA VIV opened at €31.71 ($37.31) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.20. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

