VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,699,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNUE opened at $0.01 on Thursday. VNUE has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

