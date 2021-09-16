VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,699,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VNUE opened at $0.01 on Thursday. VNUE has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About VNUE
