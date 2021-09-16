Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Trading Down 5.1%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 8,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 10,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.79%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

