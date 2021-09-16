Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.
Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
