Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,115,000 after buying an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after buying an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

