Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

VOD opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

