Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
VOD opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.