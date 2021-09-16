Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €266.13 ($313.10).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €196.52 ($231.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €203.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €214.77. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.