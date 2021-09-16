Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.84 ($76.28).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ETR VNA traded down €0.56 ($0.66) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €52.76 ($62.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,267,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

