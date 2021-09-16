Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $15.56

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $15.05. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 3,507 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

