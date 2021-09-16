Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Capitalization Hits $50,485.32

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $50,485.32 and $17,090.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

