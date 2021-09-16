VouchForMe Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,317.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $306,838.29 and approximately $1,317.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00143977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.92 or 0.00824368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046470 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

