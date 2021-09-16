Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Down 53.7% in August

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 55.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IAE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 103,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

