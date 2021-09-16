Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VYGVF. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VYGVF stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

