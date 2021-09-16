Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Raised by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,252,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMC traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.94. 5,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,656. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

