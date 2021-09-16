W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.052 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.05. 15,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,868. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

