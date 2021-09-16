W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

Several research firms recently commented on GRA. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after acquiring an additional 940,160 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,756,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 6,772.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 136,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRA opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

