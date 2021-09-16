Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €152.55 ($179.47).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCH shares. Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

ETR WCH opened at €155.65 ($183.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €136.06 and its 200-day moving average is €129.70. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12-month high of €158.05 ($185.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

