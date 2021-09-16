Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €153.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €153.00 ($180.00) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.36 ($180.43).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €155.65 ($183.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 1-year high of €158.05 ($185.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €136.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €129.70.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

