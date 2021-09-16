Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €135.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.36 ($180.43).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €155.65 ($183.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12 month high of €158.05 ($185.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €136.06 and a 200-day moving average of €129.70.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

