Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WCH. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €153.36 ($180.43).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €155.65 ($183.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12 month high of €158.05 ($185.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €136.06 and its 200 day moving average is €129.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

