Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €31.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.10 ($31.88).

ETR:WAC opened at €24.86 ($29.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 28.38. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a 12 month high of €27.16 ($31.95). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.23.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

