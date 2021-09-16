Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Short Interest Down 62.2% in August

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Waldencast Acquisition has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. increased its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 3,353,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,937,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after buying an additional 440,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 518,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,983,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.