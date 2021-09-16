Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Walker & Dunlop worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $122,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of WD opened at $114.03 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

