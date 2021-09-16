Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.19

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.19 and last traded at $113.96, with a volume of 140505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.03.

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average is $103.97.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

