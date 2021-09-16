WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.49

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 4533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

WKME has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Get WalkMe alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.