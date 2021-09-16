Wall Street Games (WSG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.70 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00073035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00122992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00176192 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.02 or 0.07512715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,549.06 or 1.00005806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.88 or 0.00874693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.