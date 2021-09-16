Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $403.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,368,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,854,977. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

