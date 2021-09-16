Waltonchain Price Hits $1.27 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $99.02 million and $54.33 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,621.45 or 0.07529818 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00121424 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,486,544 coins and its circulating supply is 77,765,512 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

