Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $1.27 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002648 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $99.02 million and $54.33 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,621.45 or 0.07529818 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00121424 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,486,544 coins and its circulating supply is 77,765,512 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

