Wanchain Market Capitalization Achieves $187.53 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002015 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $187.53 million and $6.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00126888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.94 or 0.00536569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00042886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,623,509 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars.

