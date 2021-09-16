WANdisco (LON:WAND) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $404.78

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.78 ($5.29) and traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.89). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 299 ($3.91), with a volume of 6,132 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 340.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 404.78. The company has a market capitalization of £177.90 million and a PE ratio of -6.05.

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

