Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of WWNTY stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Want Want China has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.5346 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Want Want China’s dividend payout ratio is 52.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Want Want China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

