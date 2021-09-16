Warp Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $498,793.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $498,793.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $278.63 or 0.00583591 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

