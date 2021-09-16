Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Warrior Met Coal reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,759 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $2,387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157,440 shares during the period. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCC traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.22. 3,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

