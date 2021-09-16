Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.15% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.