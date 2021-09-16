Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,955. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

