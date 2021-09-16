Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276,346 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Waste Connections worth $69,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,778,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,462 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

