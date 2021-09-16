Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.