Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,129.23

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,129.23 ($14.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,106 ($14.45). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 1,125 ($14.70), with a volume of 21,271 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,129.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 912.79. The firm has a market cap of £206.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16.

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

