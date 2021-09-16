Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Waters worth $32,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 9.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,497,000 after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waters by 30.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after buying an additional 101,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 430,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,721,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $409.84 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

