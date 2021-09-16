Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 3,485 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $16,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 123,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,486. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

