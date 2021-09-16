Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 4,482 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,220,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 478,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,893,056. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

