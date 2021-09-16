Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,067,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $448,797,000 after purchasing an additional 121,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.13. 108,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,132. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.