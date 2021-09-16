Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 8,298 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after buying an additional 671,918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

MRK stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,858. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

