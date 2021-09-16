Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys 1,449 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.65. 29,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

