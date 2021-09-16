Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $26,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.21. 25,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,443. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

