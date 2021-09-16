Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 114,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 205.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.12. 773,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,248,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $237.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

